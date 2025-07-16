Green energy corporation to set up 37 model solar villages in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) will establish 37 model solar villages in different parts of the state under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. To take this project forward, TNGECL signed an MoU with Auroville Consulting on Monday.

The firm will offer technical support such as installing solar panels, setting up substations, preparing detailed project reports, and helping in the selection of contractors.

A senior TNGECL official told the TNIE, “We have completed feasibility studies in 33 villages. The remaining four are under process. After the task is completed, proper announcements regarding the 37 villages will be made. After holding detailed discussions and finalising the plans, we will float tenders, likely by the end of this month.”

Villages with a population of more than 5,000 were chosen through district-level committees headed by the collectors. These will be developed as model solar villages, another official added.