Judge seeks actor Ravi Mohan’s response on Rs seven crore suit

CHENNAI: Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed actor Ravi Mohan to file his response to a civil suit filed by Bobby Touch Gold Universal Private Limited, which sought a direction to recover Rs 7 crore allegedly paid to him as advance for acting in its film.

The petitioner also sought an interim injunction restraining the actor from working on his own film or any other produced by a third party.

The production company submitted that it had signed an agreement with the actor for one of two proposed films and paid Rs 7 crore as advance in September 2024.

However, the actor allegedly failed to honour the agreement and instead announced that he would be acting in his own film.

CPM moves court over removal of flagpoles

Chennai: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash a G.O. regarding removal of flagpoles of parties. He sought an interim order restraining officials from taking any action until the appeal against the single judge’s order is decided by a larger bench.