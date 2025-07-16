Koli fishers add colour, tradition to Velankanni’s early pilgrimage season in TN

NAGAPATTINAM: Each July, long before the large crowds pour into Velankanni for its famed September festival, the Tamil Nadu coastal town welcomes a quieter but vibrant group of over 13,000 Koli fisherfolk from Mumbai who arrive during the monsoon fishing ban in the Arabian Sea.

For this coastal community, the off-season offers more than rest. It’s time for a collective journey of faith and tradition – where almost all the lodges in the temple town are pre-booked months before for their long stay.

The July 1-15 pilgrimage features daily sermons in Marathi, hoisting a flag bearing Marathi inscriptions, and the colourful presence of Kolis from Mumbai and other fishing settlements across Mumbai.

Koli men wear distinctive triangle-shaped dhotis with the names and photos of their boats printed on them, a statement of both identity and pride. Many carry miniature replicas of their vessels, decorated with candles, to offer in prayer.

But it’s the women who take the lead in carrying these symbolic boats along with coconut and candles to the altar, quietly anchoring this annual tradition. “The boat is more than a symbol. It’s our life, our sweat. We carry it with the same care we carry our families,” says Priyanka Johnson, a fisherwoman from Mumbai.