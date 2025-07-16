Man loots Rs 50 lakh while refilling ATMs, police launch search in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police is on the lookout for a 35-year-old man employed with a private firm, in charge of refilling cash in ATMs, for allegedly swindling Rs 50 lakh.

Police sources said that the suspect Shankar was working with the firm for 12 years and reported for duty at its office in Teynampet. He allegedly pilfered away cash while loading it in the ATMs.

Pondy Bazaar police began their probe after registering a case based on a complaint filed by the firm’s manager Karthik Kumar (42).

This was after an internal audit discovered the cash discrepancies. The audit estimated the total shortfall to be about Rs 50 lakh.

Shankar went missing on July 13 about a month after his bosses questioned him and he promised to repay the difference. This forced the firm to file a police complaint. Cops have now begun to track his digital footprint in a bid to question him regarding the allegations.

OVER 12 YEARS

