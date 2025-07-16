Medical counselling for MBBS, BDS courses in TN to begin from July 30

Subramanian said that during scrutiny of the applications, it was found that around 20 students had applied with fake documents, adding that legal action would be initiated against them. Four candidates produced fake NRI certificates, seven candidates produced fake nativity certificates and nine candidates produced fake community and nativity certificates.

Some students had missed attaching one or two of the required documents, such as birth or community certificates, with the applications. For such cases, two days have been given to attach the missing documents.

The health minister further added that the State has also received permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start new PG courses at 13 medical colleges. The courses will start soon, he said.

The state has 5,050 MBBS seats in government medical colleges. It has 36 government medical colleges, 22 private medical colleges, four private universities, and 13 deemed to be universities with a total 11,700 MBBS seats.