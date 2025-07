Power cut on July 17 in Chennai for maintenance work

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday (July 17) to facilitate maintenance work.

Perungudi: Aringar Anna 2nd to 4th Street, Saraswathi Nagar South and North, Pandian Salai Main Road, Senganiamman Koil Street, Kumaraguru Avenue 1st to 11th Street, Dr Ambedkar Street, Kakkan Street, Thanthai Periyar Street, Muthumariamman Koil Street, Ellaiamman Koil Street, Ruby Complex, Sivankoil Street, East Coast Road, Vasan Eye Care Hospital and Vasantha Bhavan Hotel.

Sholinganallur: Rajesh Nagar, Athipureeswarar Street, Astalakshmi Nagar, Kovalan Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Periyar Nagar, Kavimani Street and Omshakthi Nagar.

Nanganallur: Bhagat Singh Street, Muthu Mohammed Street, Puzhuthivakkam Corporation Office and Main Road, Rajeshwari Nagar, Ullagaram, Sengalvarayan Street, Thangavel Street, Union Carbide Colony and Velayutham Street.