Private medical colleges liable to pay only stipend to in-service doctors: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that self-financing private medical colleges are liable to pay only the stipend to the in-service government doctors who pursue postgraduation and super-specialty courses in medicine in such colleges and not salary as paid to their peers in the government medical education institutions.

A division bench comprising justices R Subramanian and K Surender issued the ruling recently while partly allowing the writ appeal filed by Karpaga Vinayaga Medical College at Maduranthakam in Chengalpet, challenging a single judge’s order that held that the self-financing colleges are liable to pay salary for the in-service doctors.

The state government had taken a policy decision to not pay salary for the in-service doctors if they pursue PG and super-specialty courses in self-financing medical colleges, and a G.O. was issued in 2020 in this regard. Since then, there have been multiple litigations on the issue.

Disagreeing with the single judge, the bench concluded the in-service doctors are not employees of the private medical college, whereas the in-service doctors who are pursuing PG in government medical colleges continue to be in the service of the government.