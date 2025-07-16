Residents stage protest, claim case booked on victims of caste clash in TN

TIRUNELVELI: SC residents of Munneerpallam led by VCK district secretary Muthuvalavan and Tamilar Urimai Meetpu Kalam coordinator Lenin Kennedy staged a protest in front of the collectorate on Tuesday alleging that the police had registered a case against SC youths, including a schoolboy, who they claimed were actually the victims of an attack by members of the MBC community.

The caste clash, which broke out on Sunday night, left six injured. According to sources, youths from Karungulam, Puthukiramam, Tharuvai, and Mullai Nagar had an altercation after confronting each other at a restaurant in Karungulam.

Though they dispersed after verbal exchange, the situation escalated when they crossed paths again near Mullai Nagar, where a heated argument turned into a physical fight, sources added. Meanwhile, the police said that a case has also been registered against the MBC youths, and that no bias was shown to any parties.