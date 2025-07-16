Sivaganga custodial death: Custody of five cops extended

SIVAGANGA: The Judicial Magistrate of Thirupuvanam, R Venkadesh Prasanth, on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of five police personnel, who were arrested in connection with the alleged custodial death of B Ajithkumar, for 15 more days before adjourning the case.

On the night of June 30, the Thirupuvanam police arrested head constable S Raja (36) of Malavarayanenthal, constable A Anand (38) of Thirupuvanam, constable S Sankaramanikandan (36) of Manamadurai, constable G Prabhu (42) of Puthupatti and head constable G Kannan (47) of Paraikkulam in connection with Ajithkumar’s death. In the early hours of July 1, Judicial Magistrate Prasanth sent them to judicial custody for 15 days.

As their custody period ended on Tuesday, the five policemen appeared before the court via videoconferencing, during which the judge extended their custody until July 29. Meanwhile, two more videos, purportedly related to the custodial death case, have emerged.

One video shows Ajithkumar’s brother B Naveenkumar being taken for questioning by policemen in plainclothes. The second video records conversation among family members and local political functionaries following Ajithkumar’s death.

Meanwhile, the CBI team led by DSP Mohit Kumar continued its investigation into the custodial death case for the second day on Tuesday. The team held inquiries with Thirupuvanam inspector Sureshkumar.