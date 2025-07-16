Thanjai farmers in a spot as unseasonal heat affects availability of groundwater in TN

THANJAVUR: Farmers in parts of the district left to rely on groundwater for irrigation complain that the unseasonal hot weather conditions prevailing over the past two weeks has led to a dip in the water table, forcing them to incur additional expenses in irrigating their crops.

Mentioning them too facing such inconvenience due to canal water not reaching their areas, farmers in the tail-end region demand withdrawal of the internal turn system and release water simultaneously into all branch canals of the Grand Anicut Canal (GAC).

The temperature in Thanjavur has been breaching the 100 degree Fahrenheit mark for several days over the past two weeks.

R Sukumaran of Kakkarai in Orathanadu said, “Usually the temperature in July will not be this high. It would be high only during May-June.”

With River Cauvery water released into the GA canal also not reaching the tail-end areas, the hot weather conditions have led to the water table to fall in Orathanadu and surrounding areas, he added.

“Adding to this there has been voltage problems. Hence we aren’t able to pump enough groundwater for kuruvai paddy transplantation,” Sukumaran said, adding that transplantation work in areas like Kakkarai, Poovathur, Kannanthangudi and Tirunallar have hence been affected.