Amid alliance tensions, Annamalai defends Amit Shah’s stand on forming coalition government in TN

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday said that while he had no role in the party’s alliance talks with the AIADMK, it was his duty to defend Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s stand that a coalition government would be formed in the state after the 2026 Assembly elections.

He noted that Shah had reiterated this position three times, including in an interview with The New Indian Express.

Annamalai was responding to questions from reporters about the tensions in the AIADMK-BJP alliance over remarks on a coalition government, after appearing in court in connection with a defamation case filed by DMK leader TR Baalu.

Reiterating that he had “zero role” in alliance negotiations, he said, “I had no role in the talks for the formation of the alliance. In such a case, I can only go by the words of my leader Amit Shah.”

He stressed that if he were to question or cast doubt on Amit Shah’s statements, he would not consider himself fit to be in the party. “If AIADMK has any difference of opinion, they can take it up with Amit Shah and arrive at a decision,” he added.

Refuting speculation that he was trying to create discord within the alliance, Annamalai said he was merely upholding the stand of his party leadership. “People should understand that I’m not trying to cause a friction in the allaince. I am only standing by the words of my leader.”