Amid alliance tensions, Annamalai defends Amit Shah’s stand on forming coalition government in TN

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday said that while he had no role in the party’s alliance talks with the AIADMK, it was his duty to defend Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s stand that a coalition government would be formed in the state after the 2026 Assembly elections.
He noted that Shah had reiterated this position three times, including in an interview with The New Indian Express.
Annamalai was responding to questions from reporters about the tensions in the AIADMK-BJP alliance over remarks on a coalition government, after appearing in court in connection with a defamation case filed by DMK leader TR Baalu.
Reiterating that he had “zero role” in alliance negotiations, he said, “I had no role in the talks for the formation of the alliance. In such a case, I can only go by the words of my leader Amit Shah.”
He stressed that if he were to question or cast doubt on Amit Shah’s statements, he would not consider himself fit to be in the party. “If AIADMK has any difference of opinion, they can take it up with Amit Shah and arrive at a decision,” he added.
Refuting speculation that he was trying to create discord within the alliance, Annamalai said he was merely upholding the stand of his party leadership. “People should understand that I’m not trying to cause a friction in the allaince. I am only standing by the words of my leader.”
Annamalai also pointed out that for the first time in Tamil Nadu’s political history, several leaders from various political parties, including PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss, DMDK’s Premalatha Vijayakanth and Puthiya Thamizhagam’s K Krishnasamy, were openly talking about a share in power and formation of coalition government. “Party workers dedicate their time and effort for the party. Not all of them get seats, but their expectation is that their party should come to power and do good for the people, so they can take pride in it,” he said.
His remarks come in the backdrop of recent statements by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who said Shah's words were being “twisted” by rival parties to create confusion and disrupt unity within the NDA. EPS said Shah had only expressed confidence that the NDA would win and form the government in Tamil Nadu, and did not make any specific reference to coalition government. He reiterated that the AIADMK was committed to leading the alliance to a majority on its own strength.