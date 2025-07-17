EPS mortgaged AIADMK to Amit Shah to save kin, says Stalin in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: Responding to criticism levelled by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami about the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said Palaniswami was promoting the very scheme he attempted to criticise. Referring to Sundhara Travels, a comedy film, Stalin said, “Like smoke coming out of the bus in the film, only rumours and lies come out of Edappadi’s mouth.”

He was speaking at a government event in Mayiladuthurai, on the second day of his two-day visit in the district. On Palaniswami’s repeated claims that people have been “fooled for a thousand rupees”, Stalin countered that it’s not the people who are fooled, but Palaniswami himself, by BJP.

He also alleged that EPS had “mortgaged AIADMK” with BJP leader Amit Shah out of selfishness and in order to protect his family members from raid. “People are not deceived. Only you have been hoodwinked by believing the BJP. You have mortgaged the AIADMK itself with Amit Shah out of your selfishness and in order to save your family members from raid.” Stalin did not elaborate on what he meant by ‘raid,’ and also, did not specify any specific government agency.