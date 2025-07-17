EPS mortgaged AIADMK to Amit Shah to save kin, says Stalin in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: Responding to criticism levelled by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami about the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said Palaniswami was promoting the very scheme he attempted to criticise. Referring to Sundhara Travels, a comedy film, Stalin said, “Like smoke coming out of the bus in the film, only rumours and lies come out of Edappadi’s mouth.”
He was speaking at a government event in Mayiladuthurai, on the second day of his two-day visit in the district. On Palaniswami’s repeated claims that people have been “fooled for a thousand rupees”, Stalin countered that it’s not the people who are fooled, but Palaniswami himself, by BJP.
He also alleged that EPS had “mortgaged AIADMK” with BJP leader Amit Shah out of selfishness and in order to protect his family members from raid. “People are not deceived. Only you have been hoodwinked by believing the BJP. You have mortgaged the AIADMK itself with Amit Shah out of your selfishness and in order to save your family members from raid.” Stalin did not elaborate on what he meant by ‘raid,’ and also, did not specify any specific government agency.
The DMK chief claimed that AIADMK leaders and Palaniswami himself had said that their defeat in the 2021 Assembly election was due to their alliance with BJP. “You (Palaniswami) have formed alliance with the same party, is it love for family?” AIADMK and BJP announced on April 11 that they would together fight the 2026 Assembly election.
Stalin exuded confidence that the next government in Tamil Nadu will also be a Dravidian model government, and that it will be best in India. “We’ll elevate Tamil Nadu to the extent that even the BJP government (at the centre) acknowledges it as the foremost state in development. I pledge that Dravidian Model 2.0 will be an unparalleled governance that will stand as the best in India.”
Further, Stalin highlighted his administration’s flagship initiatives - the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme and Vidiyal Payanam scheme. He stated that over 1.14 crore women are receiving a thousand rupees through the Urimai Thogai scheme, and women save at least Rs 800 every month because of the Vidiyal Payanam scheme.
During the event, the chief minister inaugurated 47 completed projects worth Rs 48.17 crore, laid foundation stones for 12 new projects valued at Rs 113.51 crore, and distributed assistance worth Rs 271.24 crore to 54,461 beneficiaries. He also announced eight new infrastructure projects in Mayiladuthurai.
Earlier in the day, Stalin unveiled a bronze statue of former CM M Karunanidhi at Vazhuvur, the fourth during the two-day visit, and conducted a brief roadshow addressing students and public at Dharmapuram. Ministers KN Nehru, MRK Panneerselvam, and Siva V Meyyanathan were also present.