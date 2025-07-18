Lack of UGC nod forces Bharathiar University to halt exams, admissions for BEd - distance learning

COIMBATORE: Nearly 100 students are in a spot as Bharathiar University has halted examinations for its Open Distance Learning (ODL) B Ed programme for the 2024-25 academic year after it failed to get mandatory approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC)'s Distance Education Bureau (DEB).

The university also stopped admissions for the course for the upcoming academic year.

Official sources say the examination department of the university refused permission to conduct the ODL B Ed exam this year, as its Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) did not receive approval from the UGC's DEB. Ninety-seven students who joined the ODL B Ed course in various subjects for the 2024-26 batch are baffled as the university did not hold exams which are held once a year. Concurrently, exams for the other 15 ODL programmes are being held from July 8 to 20," sources added.

However, P Chellasamy, Director, CDOE, claimed that they have the UGC-DEB and National Council for Teachers' Education (NCTE) approval to offer the B Ed programme.

When asked about the stoppage of exams and admissions, he said, "UGC-DEB requested to modify the study material of the B Ed programme to its format. So, admission was stopped. The preparation of study material work is almost complete, and admission may start next academic year."

He also said that, simultaneously, they are taking steps to conduct exams soon.

An officer from the university who did not wish to be named told TNIE, "In 2021, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) directed the university to get UGC-DEB approval for Self-Learning Materials (SLM) to conduct the ODL programme from 2022. Although CDOE submitted its SLM for the B Ed programme, UGC-DEB allegedly rejected it, citing the preparation of poor study materials. Later, in 2022, UGC also directed the university to offer ODL programmes only if they receive approval from UGC-DEB."