Neolithic grooves, Iron Age relics found in Vellakoil taluk of Tiruppur district

COIMBATORE: Relics believed to be of the Iron Age were found along with Neolithic remnants in the Vellakoil taluk of Tiruppur district by a heritage conservation group recently.

Nine distinct grinding grooves (for sharpening of tools) carved into a granite rock, microlithic stone tools and cultural traces of Iron Age like iron ore slag were among the findings by the members of the Yaakkai Heritage Trust.

"Archaeologists say such grooves are typical markers of the Neolithic culture where stone implements were ground or shaped for use. In Tamil Nadu these features have been identified at select sites in both northern and southern districts. This latest find follows previous documentation by our team at Thathanur in Tiruppur as well as in known sites in Naduvacheri and Kethaiarumbu, all within the Kongu region, highlighting the wider prehistoric settlement network," said Kumaravel Ramasamy, a member of the trust.

The grinding grooves indicate ancient tool-sharpening and production activities likely of herding communities.

"The granite at Kollan Paarai is like the rocks of the Eastern Ghats and has grooves cut into its hard surface. Surface surveys in the adjacent area called "Kollan Kadu" also yielded microlithic blade tools made of quartz, and numerous iron slag pieces. Kollan Paarai itself continues to be a living heritage site. Local traditions identify the rock grooves as symbolic footprints of Lord Murugan of Sivanmalai, and pilgrims perform rituals at the site during their journey to Sivanmalai," said Sudhakar Nalliyappan, another member of the Trust.

As the Neolithic period, which is the last period of the Stone Age, gave way to the Iron Age artefacts of both periods could be found together.