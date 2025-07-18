No surveillance on TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, say Tamil Nadu police after probe

CHENNAI: The Chennai Police on Thursday clarified that no individuals had come to Aadhav Arjuna’s Alwarpet office with the intention of surveilling him or the premises, as alleged in a complaint filed by his legal representative Mohan Parthasarathy on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed with the Teynampet Police, citing possible threats to the TVK general secretary’s life due to repeated movement of suspicious vehicles, specifically an autorickshaw and a DMK flag-bearing car, near his office on Kasturi Rangan Road on July 10. Following the complaint, three special teams were formed and CCTV footage from the area was reviewed.

The autorickshaw was traced to Ganesan from Thiruvottiyur, who had come with Ramu, Pushparaj, and two friends from Bengaluru- Karthi alias Surya, and Tamilarasan.

The group, all cinema aspirants, had visited a gym near Arjuna’s office around 10 and 11 am, hoping to click photos with celebrities, the police said. The other car belonged to a DMK functionary. His driver and manager had taken a wrong turn while heading to a nearby office.