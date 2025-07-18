Preventing SC community from entering temples can’t be allowed: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Affirming that every Hindu irrespective of caste or sect is entitled to enter into any temple, the Madras HC said preventing scheduled caste community from entering temples cannot be permitted in the country which is governed by the rule of law.

“Irrespective of the caste or community of the devotees, they must be permitted to offer prayers to god. That apart, preventing persons from offering prayers on the basis that they belong to SC community, is an affront to the dignity of persons who are discriminated based on their caste. This can never be permitted in a country, which is governed by the rule of law,” said Justice N Anand Venkatesh in an order passed on Thursday.

He noted that section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act, 1947, makes it abundantly clear that notwithstanding any law, custom or usage to the contrary, every Hindu irrespective of the caste or section shall be entitled to enter any Hindu temple and offer worship therein.

If they are restricted, it will amount to an actionable wrong/offence. This act came into force after a long struggle by many leaders who wanted to ensure no caste discrimination. The Act was brought into force as a policy taken by the state government to remove the disabilities imposed on certain classes of Hindus against entry into Hindu temples in the state, he pointed out.

Justice Venkatesh made the observations while issuing orders to the authorities of the Ariyalur district including the collector to take action to ensure SC community persons are not prevented from entering into the Puthukudi Ayyanar Temple in Udaiyarpalayam for worship and do the rituals.

The order was issued on the petition filed by A Venkatesan who alleged his community is prevented from entering into the temple for worship. He wanted directions to the authorities to allow them to worship during the car festival from July 16 to 31.