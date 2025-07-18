Science teachers to undergo training to revive interest in maths, core subjects

CHENNAI: In an attempt to turn around the decline in popularity of maths and core science subjects in higher education, the State Council for Science and Technology (TANSCST) is set to raise awareness among science teachers on the career prospects that these courses offer.

Every year, TANSCST organises training programmes for science teachers of government schools in rural areas to enhance their knowledge and skills. This year, the council has decided to focus on spreading awareness among teachers about the need to pursue pure science courses and the wide range of career options they offer, during the five-day training programme that will be organised in September. Over 500 teachers in 10 districts will be imparted training at the event.

Despite the growing importance of maths in the economy, colleges in the state are struggling to fill seats in basic science courses, which is a matter of concern, said TANSCST member secretary S Vincent. “Every student, these days, wants to study AI, data science, and machine learning. But mathematics is, in fact, the very foundation for all this. AI is powered by data and algorithms, all of which is impossible to do without a strong knowledge of maths, “ he said.

In the five-day training, subject experts from universities and colleges will guide the teachers on how to inculcate interest among students in these streams. “The science teachers, apart from updating their knowledge and learning enhanced teaching practices, will educate other teachers and sensitise students to the issue,” said Vincent. He added experts have been roped in to educate the teachers about the need for mathematicians and physicists at a time when the country is witnessing growth in the AI and space sectors.

This training programme provides a platform for science teachers to enhance their professional skills by staying updated on the latest developments and best practices in science education. They are trained to improve student learning outcomes by equipping educators with innovative teaching methodologies.