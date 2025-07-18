Tannery waste pollutes Palar river near Marapattu, residents demand action

TIRUPATTUR: The Palar river near Marapattu village was covered with froth on Thursday, accompanied by a strong foul smell. Residents alleged that tannery effluents were illegally released into the river following rains in Vaniyambadi on Wednesday night.

As per residents, heavy rains for over two hours overnight had increased the water flow in the Palar river. Taking advantage of this, some tanneries in Vaniyambadi allegedly discharged untreated waste directly into the river instead of sending it to the common effluent treatment plant.

Farmers and residents in the area said this practice has been ongoing for years, especially during the rainy season when river flow rises. They also alleged that meat waste is being dumped into the river, worsening the pollution and stench.

Locals pointed out that groundwater along the riverbed has become so contaminated that even cattle refuse to drink from it. Farmers said their agricultural lands are also being severely affected, as polluted water continues to degrade soil quality.

Despite repeated complaints from the public, they claim that no strong action has been taken against the industries responsible. They urged the district administration and environmental officials to act immediately and take strict measures to prevent further pollution of the river. The concerned official from the Vaniyambadi Pollution Control Board could not be reached for comment on the matter.