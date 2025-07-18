Three killed, 19 injured as mini truck overturns in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three tribals, including a woman, were killed and 19 others sustained injuries after a mini truck they were travelling in overturned on the Valparai Ghat Road near Aliyar Dam at Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Thursday morning.

The private vehicle was carrying 22 people of Malasar community from the Navamalaipathi tribal village in the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) for irrigation canal maintenance work at Kattampatti near Negamam in the plains.

According to sources, the driver lost control of the truck, allegedly due to speeding and technical failure, and the vehicle toppled on the ghat road. The deceased have been identified as Rani (45), K Thilagaraj (40), and R Sanjaykumar (20).

The accident occurred around 8am as the vehicle, driven by Devabalan (45) of Navamalaipathi, was approaching the Chinnarpathi tribal hamlet. Upon alert, the Aliyar police rushed to the accident spot and shifted the victims to Pollachi Government Hospital.

However, Rani, who suffered head injuries, died on the spot. Thilagaraj died on the way to Pollachi GH, and Sanjaykumar passed away at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after being transferred from the GH, sources said.