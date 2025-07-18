Three of a family killed after car collides head-on with lorry in Ranipet

RANIPET: Three members of a family died after their car collided head-on with a lorry on the Kancheepuram-Arakkonam Road near Nemili in Ranipet around 11 am on Thursday. The deceased were identified as S Venkatesan (52), his wife V Latha (50), and their son S Dinesh (23), all residents of Tholpettai in Arakkonam.
According to Nemili police, the family was returning home after visiting a temple in Kancheepuram when the front tyre of their car burst, causing the vehicle to veer into the opposite lane and crash into the lorry. Police said the lorry driver tried to swerve left to avoid a collision but to no avail.
Latha, who was seated in the front passenger seat, died on the spot. Venkatesan and Dinesh were rushed to Arakkonam GH and Kancheepuram GH respectively but both died on the way. The lorry driver sustained minor injuries.
A case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Venkatesan was a car mechanic, Latha a homemaker, and Dinesh had completed his engineering degree and was awaiting job opportunities.