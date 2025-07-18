Tiruvannamalai temple to get Rs 8-crore hall, new queue system

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A new queue system and a Rs 8 crore waiting hall for 2,000 devotees are being developed at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, with plans to install LED screens and improve basic amenities to enhance the darshan experience, said Minister P K Sekar Babu on Thursday.

Following a review meeting at the Tiruvannamalai Collectorate, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekar Babu addressed the press and announced a series of additional measures to improve infrastructure and facilities at the temple.

“A queue system similar to the one in Tiruchendur is being implemented here, he said. “A Rs 8-crore master plan is in progress to construct a waiting hall that can seat around 2,000 devotees. It will be equipped with fans, drinking water, toilets, and televisions to screen abhishekams and other rituals. More LED screens will also be installed across the temple to broadcast daily pujas.”

The minister noted that the influx of devotees not just during Karthigai Deepam or Pournami, but on regular days as well has created pressure on temple infrastructure. He added CM Stalin directed him and Minister EV Velu to jointly formulate long-term development plans, he added.

Speaking on regulating mobile phones, the minister said a final decision would be made in ten days. “Since the temple complex is vast and often crowded, banning cell phones could make it hard to trace lost individuals. We’ll take a considered call after discussion.”

He also announced that a public relations officer would be appointed to manage crowd flow and assist foreign and interstate visitors, and a new deputy commissioner post would be created to strengthen administrative capacity.