TNSTC bus driver dies of cardiac arrest while driving, vehicle rams electric pole

THOOTHUKUDI: In a tragic incident, a TNSTC bus driver died of cardiac arrest while driving a town bus with over 30 passengers near Tiruchendur on Wednesday night. The bus veered off course, hitting an electric pole and injuring a pedestrian before coming to a halt.

The deceased driver, J Altof (48) of Kulasekarapattinam, was operating a bus from Tiruchendur bus stand to Semmarikulam when he experienced severe chest pain while passing the government hospital premises. According to sources, Altof attempted to steer the bus to safety but lost control, ramming the vehicle into an electric pole and colliding with parked vehicles and a pedestrian, identified as Dinesh, a native of North India.

Tiruchendur DSP Mahesh and his team rushed to the spot and shifted Altof to a GH, where he was declared dead. Dinesh, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

This marks the third such incident in recent days involving TNSTC drivers collapsing on duty, raising serious concerns over the health and fitness of the bus crew.

Earlier on Wednesday, TNSTC driver Sivagurunathan (42), operating a bus from Agilandapuram to Kovilpatti, suffered a stroke while navigating the bus towards Villiseri from the national highway.

On July 4, another driver, Lingapandi, fainted while driving a service from Virudhunagar to Tiruchendur.

Following the recent spate of incidents, the TNSTC staff associations have demanded compulsory health screenings for drivers to ensure their fitness and safeguard passenger safety.

A TNSTC branch manager told TNIE that health checks can be introduced only through a state government directive. “Drivers often consume oily and unhealthy food at highway motels, which negatively impacts their health. It’s high time routine health monitoring is mandated,” the official said.