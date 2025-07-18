Two more data entry operators held in Madurai property tax-fraud case

MADURAI: The Madurai city police on Thursday arrested Data Entry Operators Ravi and Karunakaran in connection with the corporation property tax fraud case. With this, the number of arrests in the case has increased to 10.

On Wednesday, corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan placed a bill collector under suspension and terminated three temporary workers. On Tuesday, six bill collectors and a computer operator were placed under suspension.

The fraud came to light last year after an audit revealed that the property tax of 150 buildings had been reduced without following any procedures. On September 6, last year, the previous commissioner Dinesh Kumar lodged a complaint with the city police, alleging loss worth several lakhs of rupees.

Investigation by Central Crime Branch (CCB)-II found the fraud had taken place between April 1, 2022, and July 31, 2024. Eight people were arrested subsequently.