28 Bangladeshis get two years in jail for illegal stay in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The Additional District and Sessions Court-II has awarded two years of imprisonment to 28 Bangladeshi men on Thursday for illegally staying in Tiruppur. Investigation revealed that they came to India at different times, ranging from six months to 10 years ago, without visa or valid documents.

The accused were identified as M Mohamed Salim, A Mohamed Hridoy Hossain, H Mohamed Imon Ali, M Mohamed Ziarul Ali, T Mohamed Ashik, and 23 others from Bangladesh.

According to the prosecution, on January 12, 2025, based on a tip-off, the Palladam police raided a workers’ hostel of a private textile company in Arulpuram. During this raid, the police found 28 people who had come to India illegally from Bangladesh.

They had travelled to Chennai by train and thereafter to Tiruppur by train or bus, staying at various places in Tiruppur such as Murugampalayam and Chettipalayam, and working in textile companies.

Subsequently, the police brought them to the station and filed a case under Section 3(2)(C) r/w 14 of the Foreigners Act, arresting them. Second Additional District and Sessions Judge C Sridhar on Thursday awarded each a two-year imprisonment sentence and a fine of Rs 10,000.

The court has also ordered the collector and the district superintendent of police to take steps to send them back to Bangladesh after the jail term.

