Car firm holds loan mela at MKU, faculty say university failed them

MADURAI: Students and academicians have been vehemently opposing the administration of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) in connection with the latter allegedly offering space for private companies to put up stalls and organise events on the university premises. The university administration had allowed a private car manufacturer to establish a promotional stall on the campus on Thursday.

Several students and members of the teaching fraternity claimed that the utilisation of the premises of the state-run university for commercial events, such as loan melas and automobile stalls, has been going on for a few years now.

Speaking to TNIE, Save Higher Education Forum coordinator R Murali said that commercial buildings are not permitted to be established even outside the university campus, highlighting the ongoing promotion stall within the university campus. The MKU authorities should not encourage such activities, he added.

When contacted, MKU estate officer Anand told TNIE that registrar (in-charge) M Ramakrishnan had granted permission for the stall and that he was unaware of it. On the contrary, the university staff, who are part of the public relations team, told TNIE that such events have been happening for a few years with the permission of the registrar.

“The university collects around Rs 10,000 from the expo organisers and the amount would be paid directly to the university account,” they added.

Despite repeated efforts, TNIE could not reach commissioner of collegiate education and chairperson of the MKU convener committee E Sundaravalli and registrar (in-charge) M Ramakrishnan for comment.