Class 10 boy succumbs to suicide bid in Tirunelveli; petrol bombs hurled at school vans

TIRUNELVELI: Hours after a Class 10 student of a private matriculation school in Veeravanallur died by suicide on Thursday, miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the school vehicles around midnight. Two vehicles were gutted in the attack, which is suspected to be linked to the student’s death.

Earlier that night, relatives of the victim had staged a roadblock. Police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent further unrest.

Sources said the police arrested an 18-year-old individual, A Hariharan, in connection with the petrol bomb attack on Friday evening.

Sources said the 15-year-old boy, a resident of North Street in Manapparanallur near Veeravanallur, took the extreme step near the school gate on July 7, after allegedly being scolded by teachers for his academic performance and indiscipline.

The boy was rushed to Cheranmahadevi Government Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Madurai. After 10 days on Thursday morning, the boy died, not responding to treatment.

Enraged, the boy’s relatives blocked the Ambasamudram-Tirunelveli Road in front of the Veeravanallur police station on Thursday night, demanding action against teachers concerned and school administrators. Ambasamudram DSP Satheesh Kumar and Cheranmahadevi DSP Sathiyaraj held talks with the family members and assured action, after which the protesters dispersed.

Meanwhile, around midnight, petrol bombs were hurled at school vehicles parked along Veeravanallur-Vellanguli Road. Fire and rescue services personnel from Cheranmahadevi doused the blaze. Veeravanallur police registered cases in connection with the student’s death, the protest, and the petrol-bomb incident.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline +91-44-24640050)