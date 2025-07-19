DMK MPs to raise voice against ECI ‘snatching away’ rights of people

CHENNAI: In the upcoming parliamentary session, DMK MPs will voice concerns about the alleged use of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the special intensive electoral roll revision in Bihar for “snatching away” the voting rights of crores of people, thereby attacking the roots of democracy.

This was resolved at a party MPs’ meeting presided over by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the DMK headquarters on Friday, ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

The party MPs will also speak against the union government for not giving approval to the archaeological reports on the Keezhadi excavations and for being silent on the scientific evidence for Tamil culture establishing the Iron Age. They have decided to insist on the financial rights of the states and urge the union government to share 50% of tax revenues with the states.

“Instead of devolving 41% of tax revenue share to the states (as per the 15th Finance Commission recommendation), financial injustice has been done to the states by allocating just 33.16%,” a resolution adopted in the meeting read.

Other major issues the party MPs will raise in Parliament are – “A new scheme for cleaning and restoring rivers such as Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, as stressed by the CM in the NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi on May 24; the naming of all the union government schemes in English; the financial crisis due to increasing state’s share in the centrally sponsored schemes; and the release of SSA funds for Tamil Nadu as was done for BJP-ruled Maharashtra even though it withdrew the three-language policy for schools following backlash.”

DMK MPs will also speak on the union government’s “betrayal” by not announcing railway projects for Tamil Nadu and the delay in releasing funds for wages under MGNREGA.

Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan forces, “imposition” of Hindi and Sanskrit, rail fare hike affecting poor people, bringing back education to the State List of the Constitution and also delay in granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, among other issues, will be raised in Parliament by the DMK, the resolution read.