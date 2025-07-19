DMK providing aid for women, but earning back six-fold through Tasmac: BJP leader Tamilisai

COIMBATORE:There will be no rift in the AIADMK-BJP alliance, and the party leaders will decide on the coalition government, said senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday.

Addressing reporters at the Coimbatore airport, she said that though several issues remain unaddressed in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed his cadres to focus on increasing party membership.

Speaking about the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, wherein Rs 1,000 is provided to women, Tamilisai said, “The government is providing this amount, but is profiting six-fold by operating Tasmac and exploiting the public. The AIADMK has assured that they will give Rs 1,500 to each woman, and the BJP has a plan to guide women on how to save this money. Since we are allied with AIADMK, we will work to control the operation of Tasmac."

The governments in BJP-ruled states are working to eliminate liquor shops in a practical manner, she said, adding that any party wishing to join the NDA will be considered a big party.

Further, Tamilisai said Stalin ordered the resignation of five zonal chairpersons of the Madurai Corporation following allegations of a scam, which she believes is due to the 2026 Assembly election.

Tamilisai also called on the DMK and its ally Congress to respond to the remarks made by DMK MP Tiruchy Siva about former chief minister Kamaraj, saying that such comments tarnish the reputation of the great leader.