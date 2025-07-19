Faulty AC in bus: TNSTC GM, MD told to pay Rs 35,000 to passenger

TIRUNELVELI: In a significant ruling, the Tirunelveli District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the managing director and general manager of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tirunelveli, to pay compensation of Rs 35,000 from their personal funds to a passenger who suffered inconvenience due to a non-functional air-conditioner in a bus.

The complainant V Rajesh (36) of NGO A Colony in Palayamkottai stated that he travelled on an AC bus from Madurai to Tirunelveli paying Rs 190 for the ticket, which included an additional Rs 37 over the standard fare, in 2024. However, the AC system in the bus did not function during the entire journey, causing severe discomfort to him.

Despite lodging a complaint with TNSTC's general manager, no action was taken, prompting Rajesh to approach the commission through his counsel A Bramma.

During the hearing on Thursday, commission president Y Gladstone Blessed Tagore and member M Kanagasabapathi held that deficiency in service caused mental strain and hardship to the complainant. They ordered the TNSTC GM and MD to pay consolidated compensation of Rs 25,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards legal costs within one month of receiving the order, from their pockets. The commission also made it clear that the officers must not use TNSTC funds.

In case of default, the officials will be liable to pay the amount with 9% interest, and the complainant could initiate an execution application against them.