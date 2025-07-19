FOB construction on Avinashi Road put on hold by Coimbatore Metro Rail Project

COIMBATORE: Even as the much-anticipated Avinashi Road elevated corridor nears completion, concerns over pedestrian safety remain unresolved, with no foot overbridges (FOBs) yet constructed on the busy stretch. Despite earlier announcements and joint inspections by the top brass, officials have put the proposed FOB works on hold owing to the upcoming Coimbatore Metro Rail Project to be built by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).
The Avinashi Road Elevated Expressway, a flagship infrastructure project under the State Highways Department's Special Projects Wing, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,621.30 crore. Officially sanctioned in August 2020 and initiated on December 3 the same year, the flyover spans 10.1 km in length and 17.25 metres in width, making it the longest of its kind in Tamil Nadu. It runs from Uppilipalayam near the police quarters to Goldwins near Chinniyampalayam on the Avinashi Road.
Several months ago, senior officials from the Highways Department, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) commissioner, city police commissioner, and traffic police personnel jointly surveyed the stretch and identified five critical junctions where pedestrian foot overbridges were deemed necessary. The junctions include Sitra-Airport junction, Hope College junction, Codissia-CIT College junction, Peelamedu junction, and Lakshmi Mills junction.
However, despite these preliminary steps and repeated public appeals for safer pedestrian crossings, no groundwork has begun. With the flyover slated for completion by the end of August, many commuters and residents are voicing concern over the lack of basic infrastructure to support pedestrian movement below the elevated corridor.
When contacted, a senior official from the Highways Department acknowledged the delay, stating that the CMRL has intervened.
"CMRL has asked us not to begin any new civil works on the Avinashi Road stretch since they are set to commence their metro rail project soon. They have revealed that over 10 modern pedestrian foot overbridges on the stretch with elevators and lifts have already been incorporated into the metro plan," added the official.
As a temporary measure, the department has identified more than 10 pedestrian crossing zones on the stretch, which are currently being marked with zebra crossings. The traffic police are expected to install pelican signals at these spots to allow safe road crossing for the pedestrians.
"In addition to zebra crossings, we are putting up cautionary and warning sign boards at busy intersections to slow down traffic and enhance pedestrian safety," the official added.
While the metro's arrival is seen as a major urban upgrade, the absence of immediate pedestrian facilities on this key arterial road remains a pressing issue. Until more permanent infrastructure is in place, officials urge both motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution while navigating the Avinashi Road corridor.