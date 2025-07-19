Kidney racket: Health Minister Ma Subramanian orders probe; hunt on for Namakkal broker

NAMAKKAL: The state health department has ordered an inquiry into a suspected kidney trafficking racket in Namakkal district after police booked a man for allegedly brokering illegal kidney donations from vulnerable individuals in Pallipalayam and nearby areas.

The suspected broker, M Anandan, who had been living in a rented house in Pallipalayam for six months, is believed to have targeted workers of powerloom units and dyeing mills, luring them with promises of large payments.

Acting on the directions of Collector Durga Moorthy, health officials from the Pallipalayam government hospital conducted an inspection and filed a police complaint. “Based on a complaint from Dr K Veeramani, chief medical officer of Pallipalayam GH, we have registered a case against Anandan. He is absconding and a special team has been formed to trace him,” said Namakkal SP S Rajesh Kannan.

“Only after Anandan’s arrest can the full scope of the racket, including potential links to hospitals or other brokers, be known,” he added.“Only after he is caught can we determine how many people were taken to hospitals for kidney donation, whether they were forced to donate, and what links existed between brokers and hospitals,” said Dr A Rajmohan, Joint Director of Health Services in Namakkal.

Officials are currently conducting field inspections to identify and verify actual kidney donors. Once confirmed, a list of donors will be submitted to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Chennai, which will examine if any hospitals across the state were involved, Rajmohan said.

Organ donations in Tamil Nadu are regulated by TRANSTAN, and any transplants done without adherence to its protocols are considered illegal.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian has directed S Vineet, Mission Director of the National Health Mission in Tamil Nadu and joint secretary in the health and family welfare department, to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report within two weeks.