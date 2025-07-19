Late CM Karunanidhi's eldest son dies, TN CM bereaved

CHENNAI: The eldest son of DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, M.K. Muthu, died due to age-related issues at the age of 77 at his house in Injambakkam, Chennai, on Saturday morning.

He was the half-brother of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Muthu was born to Karunanidhi’s wife, Padmavathi, who died at the age of 20 in 1948, just a few days after giving birth to him. He was named after Karunanidhi’s father, Muthuvel, in accordance with Padmavathi's request from her deathbed.

Muthu had a stint in Tamil cinema as an actor and singer in the 1970s and was also involved in politics. He acted in films such as Pookkari, Pillaiyo Pillai, Samayalkaran, and Anaiya Vilakku. At one point, he was considered a potential competitor to the then matinee idol M.G.R., but Muthu was unable to achieve lasting success in Tamil cinema.

For years, there were disagreements between Muthu and his father Karunanidhi, but they reconciled in 2009. For the past few years, Muthu had been in poor health.

His MP sister Kanimozhi, after hearing the sad news while attending an event in Madurai, rushed back to the city to pay her last respects.

Stalin and his Deputy Chief Minister son Udhayanidhi rushed to Muthu's residence here to pay their respects.

Informing about the demise of Muthu due to old age, the state government said his body will be kept at the Gopalapuram residence of late Karunanidhi for the public to pay their respects.

His last rites will be performed this evening, the release said.