Caste dispute: Mariyamman Temple in Karur opened after seven years following court directions

KARUR: A Mariyamman Temple, which remained closed for nearly seven years in Chinnadharapuram in Karur district due to a clash between two caste groups, was opened for puja after court orders amid tight police security during the evening hours on Friday.

Led by Assistant Commissioner of HR&CE M Ramanikandan, revenue and police officials opened the doors of the temple, and people belonging to MBC and SC groups entered, authorities said.

The temple has been under the HR&CE Department since 1973. Members of both SC and MBC communities have been participating in pujas and temple rituals. However, due to a dispute over some issues in 2018, both groups approached the court, and the matter is pending.

During a hearing on July 15, the court instructed HR&CE officials to take steps to resume worship at the temple and to display a notice board announcing that all communities are allowed to offer prayers. As per the direction, officials placed the notice board in front of the temple on Thursday.

Upon knowing this, a group of people from the MBC community assembled in front of the temple on the day and removed a notice board which states that people from all communities, regardless of caste, are permitted to worship and participate in temple rituals.