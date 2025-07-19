NCERT twists history, charges DMK allies

CHENNAI: Alliance partners of the ruling DMK have come down heavily on the centre and the NCERT for the newly introduced Class 8 social science textbook alleging that it promotes communal narratives and misrepresents historical facts.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the textbook recounts events during the reign of Mughal emperors Akbar, Babur and Aurangzeb in a manner that aligns with the current Hindutva ideology and incites religious hatred.

“This is a dangerous move that sows the seeds of communal intolerance in the tender minds of schoolchildren,” he said. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the textbook selectively portrays Mughal rulers as tyrants while promoting a one-sided historical narrative.

MMK president M H Jawahirullah called the textbook “political propaganda disguised as education.”