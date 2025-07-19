Tamil Nadu government establishes Chennai Institute of Journalism

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday announced that the Chennai Institute of Journalism, set up under the Companies Act, 2013, will offer Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism (PGDJ) course from the academic year 2025-26.

The establishment of the institute was first announced in April by Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan in the Assembly.

He had said the institute would focus on training, research, and advancement of media education, aiming to nurture aspiring journalists from diverse backgrounds and offer quality, affordable education in journalism and media studies.

N Ravi, director, Kasturi and Sons Limited, and former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu has been appointed the CIJ chairperson of the governing board. AS Panneerselvan, former Readers’ Editor of The Hindu, will serve as the director general. The institute has been granted administrative sanction with a budget of Rs 7.75 crore and has been registered under Section 8(1) of the Companies Act.