TNTEU to give certificates to BEd grads from July 21

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) announced that colleges can now collect mark sheets and provisional certificates of students from July 21, following a TNIE report titled ‘60K BEd grads in lurch as univ delays certificates for a year’ was published on July 12.

In a circular on Thursday, P Ganesan, TNTEU’s Controller of Examinations (in-charge), said that statements of marks and provisional certificates for the BEd degree programme (2022-2024 batch) will be issued at TNTEU from July 21.

Authorities from colleges in 11 districts, including Tiruvallur, Karur and the Nilgiris, can collect the marks statements and provisional certificates at TNTEU on July 21.

For colleges in ten districts, including Chennai, Erode and Madurai, these certificates can be collected on July 22, and for 10 others districts, including Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Salem, the date of collection is July 23, the circular stated.

The announcement has come as a relief for graduates waiting for mark sheets and provisional certificates to apply for the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) postgraduate teacher posts’ exams.

C Poornima, a graduate from Salem, told TNIE that the TRB is inviting applications for 1,996 postgraduate teacher positions in government schools from July 10, with an application deadline of August 12.

“BEd graduates were unable to apply because TNTEU had not issued mark sheets and provisional certificates. We feared we would not be able to apply for this exam due to the uncertainty surrounding the certificates. After TNTEU’s announcement, we are now happy and relieved, and we can apply for the TRB exam,” she said.

AR Nagaraj, advisor for the NET/SLET Association, welcomed the move and urged officers of TNTEU to avoid such delays in the future.