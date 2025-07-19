Udangudi plant will not begin op in September; power production may start next summer

THOOTHUKUDI: Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of TANGEDCO Dr J Radhakrishnan on Friday said the Udangudi super critical thermal power plant will start power generation in summer next year. The plant, which comprises of two units of 660MW each being constructed at a cost of Rs 13,076 crore. The project was announced in 2012, and work started in 2017.

Addressing reporters, after inspecting the progress of work at the thermal plant and Kallamozhi offshore coal jetty, Radhakrishnan said over 90% of the work in Unit 1 has been completed and gave hints that it may not be commissioning in September as was originally planned.

“The work is on at full swing in every level to ensure generation of electricity by the end of this year. The plant will sufficiently contribute to state’s power supply during next summer, when demand will be at the peak. Once unit 1 becomes fully operational, unit 2 will be commissioned in the next four months.”

The work of installing boilers, turbines, water plant, power house, and conveyors, have been completed, Work in the ash handling sections, certificate for fire fighting have been expedited.

During the test trial of unit 1, around 10 glitches were identified and fixed, he said. Radhakrishnan explained that one of the major factors which delayed the project is lack of skilled manpower.