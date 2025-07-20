Avinashi road flyover to be ready before August 15: PWD Minister

COIMBATORE: The pending works of the elevated flyover on Avinashi road will be completed before August 15, said EV Velu, State Minister of Public Works Department here on Saturday.

The building of subways on the stretch of flyover will be considered, if necessary, after consulting engineers, he further said while addressing the media after inspecting the ongoing works of the Thanthai Periyar Library and Science Centre on the Central Prison grounds in Gandhipuram.

The minister made the statement after a reporter pointed out that there has been no work on the subways yet though five subways have been proposed along the 10-kilometre-long stretch for pedestrian safety.

Velu said the matter will be considered after the works on the up and down ramps of the flyover are completed.

The Rs 1,621.30-crore flyover project, which began in December 2020, is being executed by the Special Projects Wing of the State Highways Department to ease traffic congestion on the busy Avinashi Road stretch between Uppilipalayam and Chinniyampalayam.

"The delay in completing the works is due to getting approval from the Railways at Hopes College Junction. The work on one out of the eight down ramp has been hit by a legal hurdle. We are in the process of addressing it legally," the minister clarified.

Meanwhile, the works on the Thanthai Periyar Library and Science Centre is in full swing with the district administration and the PWD conducting frequent inspections in a bid to finish them at the earliest.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier announced in the State Assembly the facility will be ready before next Pongal, i.e., in January 2026.

"Currently, the fifth floor is being constructed, and the sixth and seventh floors will be taken up soon. This is my fifth inspection to ensure the work is being constructed with quality. Works will be carried out as per the schedule. We are considering increasing the seating capacity of the indoor stadium in the library," the minister added.