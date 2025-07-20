'Dalits refused booking of wedding halls in Tiruppur's Sivanmalai foothills'

TIRUPPUR: Wedding hall owners at Sivanmalai in Kangeyam of Tiruppur district are suspected of caste discrimination against Scheduled Castes. Officials from the district administration said an investigation into the matter is underway.

It has been alleged Dalit people are finding it difficult to book wedding halls located in the foothills of Sivanmalai to hold auspicious events, including weddings.

P Kalimuthu, district secretary of the Aathi Thamizhar Munnetra Kazhagam, said, "People from not only Tiruppur district but also from nearby districts come to the Murugan Temple at Sivanmalai. There is a belief among the public that if auspicious events, including marriages, are held at Sivanmalai, they will get the grace of Lord Murugan. But SC people are refused booking of private halls in the foothills of Sivanmalai."

"Out of the 20 wedding halls two belong to the trusts of two specific castes. All other halls are private halls. The norms for halls state that all castes should be allowed. But these halls do not allow people from Scheduled Castes to hold auspicious events. The situation is similar in Kangeyam city. Hall owners fear people from other castes will not book their halls if they allow people from scheduled castes,," he added.

"Scheduled Caste people are facing great difficulty in booking halls for auspicious days. Sometimes, they hold weddings in their village temples and host receptions and other events by setting up tents in their homes. Only a few socially minded people provide halls to SC people. The state government should conduct an investigation and take appropriate action in this regard," Kalimuthu further said.