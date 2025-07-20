EPS a coward for inviting DMK allies to alliance: Minister K N Nehru

CHENNAI: DMK principal secretary and Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was a coward who could not counter Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s repeated remarks regarding a coalition government in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, Nehru criticised Palaniswami for asking DMK allies to join his alliance. “Speaking in Coimbatore, Palaniswami criticised the Communist parties, stating that they were fading away. He even questioned whether Communist parties still existed in Tamil Nadu. However, later, speaking in Chidambaram, he openly extended an invitation to Communist parties and the VCK to join his alliance. People are confused as to whether both speeches were made by the same person,” said Nehru.

“Knowing that the carpet rolled out by Palaniswami has the blood stain of the fascist BJP, the communists and VCK have rejected his invitation,” he added.

“As in 2021, when people rejected Palaniswami and his blatant lies, they will reject the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the 2026 elections too, and support CM M K Stalin. The Dravidian Model 2.0 government will continue,” he said.