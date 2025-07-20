Officials trek up Kadambakuttai hill in TN to convince pregnant tribal mother of 7 to get blood transfusion

KRISHNAGIRI: A 32-week pregnant woman from Kadambakuttai tribal village, in her tenth pregnancy, refused to go to the hospital on Friday after a drop in her hemoglobin levels to 3g/dl. Following Collector C Dinesh Kumar’s intervention, a team of officials from the health, police, and revenue departments trekked up the hill on Saturday and admitted her to the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (GDMCH).

Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer, Dr C Rajesh Kumar, told TNIE, “On Friday, health department officials went to Kadambakuttai tribal village in Bettamugilalam panchayat for a monthly medical camp. Here, we met M Malli (41), who was pregnant and whose hemoglobin levels were 3 g/dl. After two abortions, she is residing with her seven children. Malli was asked to come down to the hospital as an emergency blood transfusion had to be performed on her.” “When asked to admit herself at Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, she refused, stating that she had already delivered all her children at home safely,” he added.

After Dinesh Kumar’s intervention, a 15-member team again trekked 2.5 km up the hill. They met Malli, who was taken down in a car to the GDMCH.