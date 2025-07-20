Process under way to study ropeway transport feasibility in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), based on a budget announcement by the state this year, has started the process for engaging consultants study the feasibility of introducing a ropeway-based transport in Mahabalipuram, a Unesco World Heritage site, and in hill stations of Ooty and Kodaikanal. The proposal, for which the feasibility will be studied in Mahabalipuram, is for introducing a two-kilometre aerial link between the upcoming new bus terminal and the iconic Shore Temple.

The project is part of a broader initiative by the state government to explore high-altitude cable-propelled transport systems in tourist destinations.

The CMRL has already floated tenders for expressions of interest (EOIs) from consultants. In addition to the Mahabalipuram link, there are also proposals for two ropeway segments in Chennai’s IT and coastal corridor: A 1.7-km stretch connecting Taramanai MRTS station to Kandanchavadi Metro, and a further 1.0-km extension from Kandanchavadi to Palavakkam along East Coast Road (ECR). However, no decision has been made on when these would be taken up, sources said. TN’s move follows similar initiatives in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat.