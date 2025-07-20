TN man stabs his wife to death while the victim undergoes treatment at a hospital in Karur

KARUR: In a gruesome incident, a 28-year-old man stabbed his wife to death while she was undergoing treatment at the government district headquarters hospital in Kulithalai in Karur district on Sunday.

According to police, the accused has been identified as R Vishruth, 28, a car driver from Pattavarthi area in Marudhur Panchayat near Kulithalai. His wife, V Shruthi, 27, was a native of Bengaluru. Vishruth and Shruthi fell in love and got married seven years ago. The couple has two children.

A domestic scuffle broke out between the couple on Saturday night at their residence in Karur. During the altercation, Vishruth reportedly assaulted Shruthi, causing her injuries. Following which locals rushed to the Kulithalai government hospital for treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday, Vishruth went to the hospital and stabbed Shruthi in her neck while she was receiving treatment, and fled the scene. Shruthi died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Kulithalai DSP Senthilkumar visited the scene and conducted an inquiry. Shruthi's body has been sent to Karur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kulithalai police have registered a case and a search operation is currently in progress to track down the accused.