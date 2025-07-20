TN ministers, VCK chief, TNCC prez and other leaders offer floral tribute to M K Muthu

CHENNAI: Political leaders across the spectrum mourned the demise of M K Muthu, the eldest son of former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and eldest brother of CM M K Stalin, who made his mark both in Tamil cinema and politics.

In his condolence message, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai said, “M K Muthu held a unique place in Tamil Nadu’s political and cinematic history.” He expressed deep condolences on behalf of the TNCC to CM Stalin, Muthu’s family members, DMK cadre and the film fraternity.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko also offered his condolences, saying he was deeply saddened by the passing of Muthu. He extended his sympathies to Stalin, Muthu’s wife Sivakamasundari, son Arivunithi, daughter Thenmozhi and other family members.

Besides, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, TMC(M) president G K Vasan, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and former union minister Su Thirunavukkarasar also condoled Muthu’s passing.

TN ministers, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, MMK president M H Jawahirullah, MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko, former CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, IUML president K M Kadher Mohideen and others paid floral tribute to Muthu.