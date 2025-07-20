Two years on, no action on government doctor indicted in Balveer Singh case

TIRUNELVELI: Over 27 months have passed since the commission, set up to investigate the custodial torture case involving former ASP Balveer Singh, submitted a report suggesting action against a government doctor, but the state is yet to act on it.

In an interim report submitted to the government on April 19, 2023, the commission led by IAS officer P Amudha, recommended action against Dr Jaishankar of Ambasamudram Government Hospital, who allegedly issued ‘nil injury’ certificates to six custodial torture victims, including those with visibly missing teeth and other injuries.

Amudha’s report stated, “When the accused were taken by police to Ambasamudram GH, Medical officer Dr Jaishankar did not record the injuries in the medical memo and mentioned ‘nil injury’ for all six persons. He also failed to maintain the Casualty Register. However, injuries such as blood clots on thighs and back, swollen faces and lips were documented in the Palayamkottai Prison Health Screening Memo. This clearly shows gross negligence on the part of the doctor in recording injuries and issuing untrue fitness certificates.” She recommended strict action for the serious dereliction of duty.

Dr Jaishankar still continues to serve at the Ambasamudram GH with no disciplinary action taken so far. When contacted, Tirunelveli Joint Director of Health Services Dr Latha claimed she had not received any communication regarding the inquiry findings from the directorate. Repeated attempts to contact Health Secretary P Senthilkumar and Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Dr J Rajamoorthy went unanswered.