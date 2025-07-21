17-year-old killed while trying to take sweater from power pole

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted in his flat on the outskirts of Coimbatore city on Saturday night while attempting to retrieve his sister’s sweater that had fallen onto a nearby electricity pole. The deceased was M Nandakumar of Arivoli Nagar near Kovaipudur.

Police sources said the incident occurred as his mother was getting ready to take his sister, who had a fever, to the doctor. By the time his mother and sister reached the ground floor, his sister was shivering due to fever. His mother shouted and told Nandakumar to throw his sister’s sweater out of the window. As he flung it, the sweater landed on an electricity pole close to the window.

He tried to retrieve the sweater but could not and they left for the hospital. Later, alone, Nandakumar again tried to retrieve it from the window using a floor mop. While doing so, he was electrocuted and likely died on the spot.

His mother and sister returned home and found find him dead. Madukkarai police have registered a case.