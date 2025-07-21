Tamil Nadu

Actor Ajith Kumar's car crashes during GT4 European Series in Italy, escapes unhurt

The south Indian actor's car had collided with a stationary vehicle on the track but he did not sustain any injuries.
Ajith Kumar was seen helping to clear the debris after crashing his car during the race.
Actor and racer Ajith Kumar crashed his car and escaped unhurt at the GT4 European Series race held in Italy. The incident took place at the Misano track in the second round of the series.

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of GT4 European Series posted a video of the aftermath of Ajith’s car crash. He had collided with a stationary car on the track but he did not sustain any injuries. Posting the video, they wrote, “Out of the race with damage, but still happy to help with the clean-up. Full respect, Ajith Kumar.” Ajith can be seen standing near his car and surveying the debris.

Ajith first entered racing in 2003 with Formula BMW Asia and even took part in the Formula 2 Championship in 2010. He took a break and returned to the scene this year with the Dubai 24 Hour race, where his team Ajith Kumar Racing secured a podium finish finishing third in the 992 class.

