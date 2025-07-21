Actor Ajith Kumar's car crashes during GT4 European Series in Italy, escapes unhurt

Actor and racer Ajith Kumar crashed his car and escaped unhurt at the GT4 European Series race held in Italy. The incident took place at the Misano track in the second round of the series.

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of GT4 European Series posted a video of the aftermath of Ajith’s car crash. He had collided with a stationary car on the track but he did not sustain any injuries. Posting the video, they wrote, “Out of the race with damage, but still happy to help with the clean-up. Full respect, Ajith Kumar.” Ajith can be seen standing near his car and surveying the debris.