‘Actor Vijay brought in to divide votes’

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has alleged that DMK has launched Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign since it has lost its popularity. How is the campaign progressing?

It is because TN came together as one many times in the past that many states are considering us as the frontrunner and following us now on issues like Hindi imposition, NEET and state autonomy. Moreover, if there are any external threats to India, we have rallied as Oraniyil India as well. During Operation Sindoor, all of us saw TN coming together under CM’s leadership to express solidarity with the army. The necessity to come together now is the ideological war BJP has waged against our (Tamil) soil, language, and race. They are taking measures to impose Hindi, have not released funds meant for education, have not release funds under MGNREGS. We can go on to level many such charges against the BJP. People are ready to rally behind the CM against the harsh measures of the union government. That is why (as of July 16) about 1.35 crore people have joined the initiative. It will be a huge success. .

If the PMK join hands with the AIADMK again for 2026, what kind of an impact will it have in the northern districts?

If EPS is expressing hope about PMK joining the alliance, first he has to decide which leader of the PMK is with him since the party is now divided. Nobody is with him, except the TMC (M) and the BJP. In the last election, they announced 10.5% reservation (for Vanniyars) on the day election were to be announced in a bid to secure the votes of those innocent people. They, however, did not fall for this drama and DMK won big in the region.

EPS also said the union government announced caste census after he demanded the same with (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah in Delhi.

If that was the case, he should have said it before going to Delhi. Instead, he said he was going to inspect AIADMK’s office. Now he is spinning more stories. One of them is that he demanded caste census.

PM is visiting Ariyalur this month. It is said that the BJP is already growing in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

They themselves claim that they are strong in the Kongu region, but they could not win in 2024. PM meditated in Kanniyakumari before polling. TN rejected them despite these gimmicks. It will be the same in Ariyalur and Perambalur. That region has strong influence of ‘Periyar’ (EV Ramasamy). PM seems to have discovered Rajendra Chola only now. But it was our CM who passed orders to celebrate Rajendra Chola’s birthday on Thiruvathirai Thirunal as a government function.

2026 is likely to face a multi-cornered contest. It is said that the youth will support actor Vijay’s TVK. What is DMK doing to attract the youth?

For every election, a new party is brought into the field to create a narrative that the youth will go with them. Actor Vijay has been brought for the same purpose. They believe that since youth go to his films, they will vote for him. Election will prove otherwise. DMK was started by youngsters. When our president (Stalin) was the youth wing secretary, many youths joined us. Similarly, now Deputy CM (Udhayanidhi Stalin) as secretary is bringing more youngsters through initiatives like providing platforms through competitions and training them. Moreover, this government is doing a lot for education. Schemes like Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan and Naan Mudhalvan have had a huge impact and resonated well with the youth.