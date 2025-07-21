Damaged road surface in Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital leaves patients in pain

MADURAI: Damaged road surface inside Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) premises is causing difficulties and pain to patients who have to be moved from building to another on stretchers for tests such as ECG, scan, operation theatres, etc.

Speaking to TNIE, Ranjitha, whose child is admitted in the hospital, said, "GRH is second largest in Tamil Nadu, but facilities are nowhere near the standard one would expect. The floor is damaged in several places on the sprawling campus. Whenever we are asked for a radiologist opinion or scan, my child is taken on a stretcher from the pediatric ward. But the concrete flooring and paver blocks in many parts are damaged. When the stretcher rolls on the surfaces, it jerks and causes pain to the patients.”

She added, “Authorities should consider these issues. Many times, patients fitted with oxygen masks are also taken from one block to another or the operation theatres. It is not difficult to imagine their suffering when they are moved over uneven surfaces or rough patches .”

Samivel, relative of a patient, said,”Most of the diagnostic facilities such as CT scan and ECG are located at a distance which varies from 200-300 metres. So, patients are moved in stretchers. Though the stretchers are sturdy, they jolt when passing on damaged surfaces. The jerk causes discomfort to the patients.”

Responding to the complaints, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) dean Dr L Arul Sundareshkumar said,”Paver blocks are laid on the premises, just to facilitate smooth movement of stretchers from one block to another which has a distance of few hundred feet. Movement of heavy vehicles such as water tankers and milk trucks are damaging the paver blocks. Where paver blocks are replaced by concrete, there is breakage and repairs under the ground cannot be carried out. More importantly, the stretchers used are standard and benchmark kinds of stretchers used throughout the country. We haven’t found modified or shock absorber fitted stretchers in the market.’”

He also added,”We will repair the sections and think about creating separate lanes for moving stretchers. This is possible.”