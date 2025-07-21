Enhance water supply to Vellakovil branch canal, demand PAP tail-end farmers

TIRUPPUR: Farmers at the tail-end region of the irrigation network of the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) have threatened to hold a protest if the Water Resources Department (WRD) doesn't release 149 cusecs of water to the Vellakovil branch canal instead of the current 131 cusecs on an interim basis.
They announced they will show black flags to the chief minister during his scheduled visit to Tiruppur on Tuesday if appropriate steps are not taken.
The farmers cited drought-like conditions prevailing in the tail-end areas despite receiving PAP water.
Under the PAP, 4.25 lakh acres of agricultural land in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are getting irrigation facilities. This includes about 3.77 lakh acres of agricultural lands irrigated by water from the Thirumoorthy Dam. Of this 12,000 acres of farmlands in Kangeyam and Vellakovil areas of Tiruppur, which are the tail-end parts of the PAP system, are irrigated by the Vellakovil branch canal.
Currently, 131 cusecs of water is being provided to this branch canal from the main canal. But the farmers in tail-end areas claim that this water is not enough. They have requested 149 cusecs of water instead of 131 cusecs during the water release to the fourth zone of the PAP system.
The Planning Committee of PAP and the WRD plan to release water to the fourth zone from July 27.
P Velusamy, President of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, "We are requesting an interim increase in water allocation to the Vellakovil branch canal as severe drought prevails at the tail-end. We request that water allocation be increased in the fourth zone only. We held a sit-in at the PAP's Superintendent Engineer's office in Pollachi, in Coimbatore, on Saturday to press for our demand. If an appropriate step is not taken on our request, we will show black flag to the Chief Minister during his visit to Tiruppur."
M Karthikeyan, Superintendent Engineer of PAP, in his reply to the Vellakovil branch canal farmers, said, "If the WRD accepts the request to raise water level to the Vellakovil branch canal, there is a risk of discontent from other farmers. This will lead to unmanageable water distribution and management. Therefore, farmers should drop this demand."
However, officials may talk to farmers regarding this issue after the CM's visit, sources said.